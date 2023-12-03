Assembly elections results: Indian National Congress set to form government in Telangana
The results for the assembly elections 2023 in four states- The Indian National Congress seems to have made some crucial gains in Southern India's lead. So far it shows that the Congress party has been voted out of power in the states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and its footprint has been considered reduced in Madhya Pradesh but the party has managed to find a silver lining in the southern state of Telangana.