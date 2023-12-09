Assembly elections 2023: Decoding the election arithmetic

BJP’s solid three-on-five wins in the state elections have consolidated the party’s political position ahead of the 2024 general elections but have left the Congress and the INDIA alliance on the back foot. How are India’s opposition parties placed against the BJP after election results? And can the INDIA bloc survive the election loss? Vikram Chandra decodes the 2023 state elections and their implications with Neerja Chowdhury, political analyst, Shazia Ilmi, spokesperson, BJP, Anshul Avijit, spokesperson, Congress and A Saravanan, spokesperson, DMK.