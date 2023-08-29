Asia Cup: World no. 1 Pakistan begin WC dress rehearsal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Pakistan enter the Asia Cup as the world's top-ranked side in ODI Cricket. The designated hosts oscillate between the sublime and ridiculous and there is never a dull moment with the 1992 World Champions. Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo sets up Pakistan's campaign ahead of their opener against Nepal.

