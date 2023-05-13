Anti-Hindu hate multi-faceted: Charlotte Littlewood, Researcher | The India Story
A report by an independent think tank based in London has exposed the extent of discrimination and bullying faced by Hindu students in UK schools. It found that 51 percent of Hindu students reported that their children had faced discrimination at school. Watch Vikram Chandra discuss key findings of the report from Charlotte Littlewood, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Foundation, and the reasons behind the bullying in schools.