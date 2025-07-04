Anti-govt sentiment boiling in Serbia, President Vucic refuses to call snap election

Tensions continue to rise in Serbia as thousands took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the arrests of anti-government demonstrators who clashed with police a day earlier. Now what began as a rally demanding early elections has now turned into a nationwide standoff. Demonstrators set up blockades across the Serbian capital, Belgrade, erecting metal fences and trash bins at key intersections and even cutting off a main bridge over the Sava River. Watch this report for more details!