/Amit Shah Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Ahead Of Southern Zonal Council Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, bringing together leaders from the five southern states to discuss interstate disputes, Centre-state relations and regional cooperation. Ahead of the meeting, Amit Shah met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai. The meeting comes amid several contentious issues between southern states, including the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project involving Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Southern Zonal Council includes Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.