Ambassador Lähdevirta Highlights Finland's DESI Cooperation with India

Finland's Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta has emphasised on his country's DESI- or digitalization, education, sustainability, and innovation- cooperation with India as both sides mark the beginning of 75 years of ties. In a symbolic celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Finland, a unique logo has been unveiled to commemorate the milestone year. The logo was officially unveiled by EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Elina Valtonen, Finland's Foreign Minister during their meeting in February in Delhi.