'Amar Chitra Katha' goes to San Diego Comic-Con; Rana Daggubati, Preeti Vyas talks to WION about it

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
'Amar Chitra Katha', India's beloved comic series, will now get a life on-screen. At the San Diego Comic-Con this year, Rana Daggubati unveiled the mythological film 'Hiranyakashyap', which is based on the popular Amar Chitra Katha comics. In an exclusive conversation with WION's Disha Shah, Preeti Vyas and Daggubati share more details.

