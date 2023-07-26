Allegations of steering sellers to use Amazon's Services

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
US Federal Trade Commission is getting ready to file a lawsuit against Amazon which might lead to breaking up parts of the company will. The lawsuit is expected to be filed in August and will challenge various practices of Amazon's business. Some possible issues include problems with Amazon Prime rules that prevent lower prices on other websites and policies that force sellers to use Amazon Services. The lawsuit is likely to focus on Amazon's digital advertising business and Prime as well.