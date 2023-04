Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the all-new ID.7 electric sedan, the German brand’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. Claimed to offer a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 700km in its range-topping Pro S guise, the ID.7 has been designed as a 'long-distance' vehicle. This also makes it VW's longest-range EV to date. Here's a look at what it offers.