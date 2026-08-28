/Air India reports $2.8 billion loss: Who will fund the turnaround?

Published: Aug 28, 2026, 15:50 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 15:50 IST
Air India's reported $2.8 billion loss in FY26 has intensified scrutiny of its long-term turnaround plans and funding needs. The airline remains in the middle of a major transformation strategy involving fleet expansion, operational upgrades, and service improvements. Questions are now being raised about where additional capital could come from and how stakeholders, including Singapore Airlines, may respond. The development highlights the challenges involved in rebuilding one of India's largest carriers.