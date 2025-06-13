LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Air India Ahmedabad plane crash: 40-year-old Vishwas Kumar survives air crash tragedy
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 09:51 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 09:51 IST
Air India Ahmedabad plane crash: 40-year-old Vishwas Kumar survives air crash tragedy
Videos Jun 13, 2025, 09:51 IST

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash: 40-year-old Vishwas Kumar survives air crash tragedy

An Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed seconds after takeoff in Western India’s Ahmedabad. At least 265 casualties have been reported so far.

Trending Topics

trending videos