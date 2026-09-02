/Afghanistan's Taliban pitches $1 trillion in mineral wealth to US investors

Afghanistan's Taliban-led government is making a bold economic pitch to the United States, highlighting the country's vast mineral reserves—estimated to be worth as much as $1 trillion. Taliban officials are urging American investors to explore opportunities in Afghanistan's untapped deposits of lithium, copper, rare earth elements, gold and other critical minerals. The move comes as global competition for strategic resources intensifies, raising questions about whether economic interests could outweigh political and security concerns surrounding engagement with the Taliban regime.