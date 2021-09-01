Afghanistan Dialogues: Why is world buying the marketing strategy of Taliban 2.0

Sep 01, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The world's wealthiest military lost to the Taliban. The US wants the world to believe that we are dealing with the Taliban 2.0. But what is Taliban 2.0 and why is the world buying this marketing strategy of 2.0. Watch this report to know more.
