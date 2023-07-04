Advantage Putin? Ukraine unable to force decisive breakthrough in counter-offensive | Details

Ukraine's army has made modest progress in the south and Russian forces have advanced in Donbas region, the industrial heartland of the war-ravaged nation. The war's frontline is frozen, and a month after the launch of Kyiv's much-heralded counter-offensive, neither side seems able to force a decisive breakthrough. Ukrainian forces over the past week recaptured nine square kilometres in the east. The country's deputy defence minister says Ukrainian forces also captured 28 square kilometres in the south. It is a far cry from Kyiv's lightning successes seizing 9,000 square kilometres in just nine days east of Kharkiv at the start of last September. It was followed by 5,000 square kilometres more in November, in the Kherson region.