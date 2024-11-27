Moody’s has revised its outlook for seven Adani group entities from "stable" to "negative," citing governance risks. Moody’s affirmed the existing ratings but stated that ongoing legal proceedings could weaken the group’s access to funding and increase capital costs. fitch and S&P Global also revised their outlooks to "negative," citing similar governance vulnerabilities and operational risks.
Adani US Indictment: Moody’s Cuts Outlook For 7 Adani Entities To Negative | WION Business Watch
