98th edition of Mann Ki Baat: India's PM Narendra Modi remembers late singer Lata Mangeshkar

"Friends, you will recall that on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, i.e. Unity Day, we talked about three competitions in Mann Ki Baat," he remarked, remembering the country's legendary vocalist late Lata Mangeshkar. It was related with competitions, patriotic songs, lullabies, and rangoli. On this occasion, it is natural for me to recall Lata Mangeshkar ji, Lata Didi. Because on the first day of the competition, Lata Didi tweeted and invited the countrymen to participate.