60-day state of emergency announced in Ecuadorian prisons

Ecuador announced a 60-day state of emergency in all its prisons on the 25th of July. The extreme measure- the second ordered by president Guillermo Lasso in less than 24 hours- comes after a series of violent incidents, including shootings and explosions, in one of its most dangerous prisons. 31 inmates were killed and 14 injured in the latest battle, over the weekend, between rival gangs in Guayas 1 prison. Some 2,700 soldiers were rushed to the detention center, to retake control of the dreaded facility. In addition to the prison violence, the mayor of Manta was shot dead on the 23rd of July. Presidential elections are due in the south American country next month. All eight presidential hopefuls vying to replace Lasso have promised to improve security and improvement in the prison systems. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report