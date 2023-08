According to researchers at the Texas-based Halcyon, no less than 17 separate state-sponsored hacking groups from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, India, Pakistan, and Vietnam had been renting server space from a firm named Cloudzy and reselling it. Halcyon's judgment was disputed by Cloudzy CEO Hannan Nozari, who claimed that his company couldn't be held accountable for its customers, of whom he believed only 2% were intentionally hostile.