/ 3 Fired Journalists Sue U.S. Department of Defence After USS Lincoln 'Report'

Three journalists fired from the US military newspaper Stars and Stripes have sued the US Department of Defense, challenging their dismissals in federal court. The journalists argue that their firings were unlawful and violated their First Amendment right to free speech. The lawsuit follows their reporting on a reported mental health crisis aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier that had spent more than 250 days at sea supporting US military operations. The Pentagon reportedly accused the journalists of insubordination and other violations before dismissing them. The case has now raised broader questions about press freedom, editorial independence and the relationship between the US military and its independent news outlet.