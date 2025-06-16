LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /‘They have to fight it out’: Trump says Iran-Israel will fight before peace; hopes for ceasefire
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 09:56 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 09:56 IST
‘They have to fight it out’: Trump says Iran-Israel will fight before peace; hopes for ceasefire
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 09:56 IST

‘They have to fight it out’: Trump says Iran-Israel will fight before peace; hopes for ceasefire

US President Donald Trump also says that there's a good chance there'll be a deal between Iran and Israel.

Trending Topics

trending videos