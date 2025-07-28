/WNBA star Sophie Cunningham breaks internet with ‘Hot Girls Eat Arby’s’ shirt; check her net worth after new contract with Fever

The WNBA star Sophie Cunningham made headlines again with her fashion choice and her latest brand partnership with Arby's. Known for her social media presence and bold game-day looks, Sophie walked into Wintrust Arena wearing a white T-shirt that said, “Hot Girls Eat Arby’s” and paired it with black leather shorts. As it was a Barbie Night at the arena, her outfit quickly went viral on social media. The shirt has drawn laughs and attention online. The fast-food chain (Arbys) tweeted a picture of her in the shirt, calling her an “unapologetic queen”, giving her a shoutout as their new brand ambassador. Let's have a look at Sophie's net worth after her new contract with the Indiana Fever.

Sophie Cunningham’s career and net worth

Cunningham has built both a solid basketball career and maintains a strong brand value. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is around $2 million. After several seasons with Phoenix and a stint in Australia with the Melbourne Boomers, she joined the Indiana Fever in 2025.

Her large online following on social media, over 1.1 million fans on Instagram, and over 1.5 million on TikTok has helped her a lot in landing deals with brands like Ring and Adidas.

In the 2025 WNBA season, her earnings are around $100,000 with the Fever team on a one-year contract. Altogether, she’s earned more than around $637,000 in WNBA salary during her career.

The basketball star Cunningham has become famous not just for her skills on the court but for her off-court style. Even during her time with the Phoenix Mercury, fans always looked forward to what she would wear.

She once told Fox News Digital that she loves how much people now care about athletes' fashion, “It’s cool that people are excited about what we wear walking into games. It’s like a fashion show.”