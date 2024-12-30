Unless you had been living under the rock, or in a bunker with no Wi-Fi, there's no way you didn't catch the wind of the ever-evolving meme game.



From TikTok trends and Olympics swag to absurdities leading up to the US election, 2024 proved that memes remain the lifeblood of internet culture, perfectly summing up our chaotic lives.



Humour, creativity, and pop culture came together to capture moments that were as entertaining as they were reflective of our shared experiences.



While a few memes poked fun at renowned personalities for their unsolicited suggestions, some celebrated the everyday struggles, uniting millions in laughter and commentary.



Here's a look at the top 11 memes that defined 2024, in no particular order:

Advertisment

1. "Very Demure, Very Mindful"



This meme took off from a beauty influencer's 40-second TikTok video where she described her makeup routine as "very demure, very mindful", highlighting a point about modest self-presentation.

you see how he sits on his throne? very demure, very mindful, very fancy pic.twitter.com/O91EOmTvMD — Josh RR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) August 16, 2024

Advertisment

Jools Lebron's video, however, turned into a humourous commentary on the pressures of appearance in the digital age, triggering countless variations and parodies.

2. Look Between X and Y on Your Keyboard



This social media trend had users asking others to "look between" specific letters on their keyboards, revealing hidden messages.

If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.#RoadSafety @dtptraffic — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 23, 2024

Advertisment

For instance, looking between 'H' and 'L' reveals 'JK', meaning "just kidding". This trend gained traction across various platforms, with brands and individuals creating their own versions.

3. 'Hawk Tuah'



The 'Hawk Tuah' meme soared sometime in July, with the phrase — the distinctive sound of a vigorous spitting action during oral sex — becoming an internet meme thanks to a 22-year-old American woman's animated, but innocuous, response to a question about one move in bed that 'makes a man go crazy every time'.

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024



Although the woman regretted the action on camera shortly after, the internet latched on to the moment and turned it into a viral meme. Last we checked, she had a new podcast show titled ‘Talk Tuah'.

4. Chill Guy



If you've been browsing social media recently, we bet you've come across this character of an anamorphic dog, with its hands tucked in its pockets, oozing carefree vibes.

Been making some awful decisions in my life lately, but I’m lowkey just a chill guy pic.twitter.com/pyu7Vo36yA — Dabz 🇬🇼 (@Dabzzzz97) November 19, 2024

The character was created by artist Philip Banks in 2023, but it was not until November this year that it went viral. The meme stood out as a favourite to underline positivity and coolness when surrounded by stressful situations.

5. Olympians Yusuf Dikeç and Kim Yeji



Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç and South Korean shooter Kim Yeji stole the limelight at the 2024 Paris Olympics with their unique styles and personalities.

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed.



🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024



Dikeç gained viral fame for his relaxed demeanour, competing in a casual outfit without the typical protective gear, while Kim Yeji captivated audiences with her focused attitude, earning her the title of "main character energy."



Dikeç's hand-in-pocket posture led to humorous comparisons and memes depicting him as a "hitman".



6. Donald Trump's garbage truck stunt



Just days before the US election day, Donald Trump climbed on a garbage truck in Wisconsin to take a jab at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over their comment about supporters of the Republican presidential candidate.



"This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said from the passenger seat, sparking a wave of memes and jokes.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024



The event showcased how humour could thrive in political discourse, despite a polarised campaign involving at least two assassination attempts.

7. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s workweek debate



Indian billionaire and the co-founder of one of the country's biggest IT companies Infosys, Narayana Murthy's advocacy for a 70-hour workweek touched the raw nerve of working professionals in 2024.



The 78-year-old software entrepreneur had suggested that young professionals in India need to embrace longer hours to compete globally. Murthy's remarks were met with criticism, sparking a debate about work-life balance and employee productivity.

8. Moo Deng, viral baby pygmy hippo



Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus born at a Thailand zoo, became a viral sensation—thanks to her playful antics.

there can only be one



congratulations to moo deng on being our top meme of the year pic.twitter.com/vbifurnGGS — X (@X) December 23, 2024

The videos of Moo Deng avoiding bath time and mimicking chewing captivated internet users, leading to a flurry of memes depicting her in relatable scenarios, with captions like "Me whenever someone calls me pretty." She was also featured in a Saturday Night Live episode, besides having an official theme song.

9. "They are eating the dogs"



Donald Trump's bizarre claims about Haitian migrants "eating pets" in Ohio sparked a meme frenzy on TikTok during the peak of the US election campaign.

"I love you. I would never let the Haitians eat you." pic.twitter.com/47QguOUpAC — Rare Trumps (@TrumpsRare) September 9, 2024

The local authorities promptly debunked the rumours, but the sheer absurdity of Trump's claims created a wave of memes. The event also underscored how misinformation could spread rapidly amidst a highly charged election campaign.

10. "Chin tapak dam dam"



Social media does work in mysterious ways. How else would you explain a cartoon magic spell from an Indian children's animated show to take over social media timelines, years after going on-air?



The catchphrase from the 'Chhota Bheem' show became a viral trend after a fan revisited an old episode where the villain, 'Takiya', casts a spell to showcase his magical powers.



The dialogue inspired several memes and creative adaptations, with many celebrities joining in on the fun.

11. Elon Musk jumping at Trump's rally



Donald Trump's election victory left, among other things, a photograph of an elated Elon Musk jumping on the stage with his hands open, to live rent-free in our mind.

I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid pic.twitter.com/9b9eMyCsKy — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 6, 2024

While the Tesla CEO's entrance was meant to charge up Trump supporters at his Pennsylvania rally, the awkward jump in a Make American Great Again (MAGA) cap became a butt of jokes, with social media users adding their own creative captions and edits.

What was your favourite meme of 2024? Tell us in the comments.