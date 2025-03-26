The internet is a place where anything can happen at any time. Trust me when I say anything. The entire world has seen a sudden rise in searches for Saratoga Water. Are you also wondering why it’s trending? The answer is a viral video.

Saratoga water gained major attention from millions across various social media platforms after a video of fitness influencer Ashton Hall went viral

How did Saratoga water start trending?

Ashton, who has around 9.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a video earlier this month documenting his early morning routine. In the clip, the only two constants are him and a bottle of saratoga water. He can be seen drinking it, using it for skincare, and even washing his face with ice-cold water from the bottle. Everything in this video has been poured by the blue bottle.

Not just in one video, Hall has featured the water bottle in multiple clips, amassing millions of views, leading to a surge in the brand’s popularity and a notable increase in sales. Hall’s video has amassed over 90 million views on TikTok and 600 million views on X. Now, you can believe at the craze around it.

am I forgetting anything pic.twitter.com/MYHMAWZMRz — matt (@computer_gay) March 22, 2025

The viral craze around Saratoga water?

Fitness influencer Ashton has been featuring, or rather promoting, Saratoga water in his TikTok videos for months. However, his hard work finally paid off when his morning routine video went viral, garnering millions of views.

Hall's morning routine went viral, garnering millions of views. And this led to millions of memes, jokes and many other social media users creating the videos featuring the cobalt-blue bottle.

This sparked an explosion of memes, jokes, and social media users creating their own videos featuring the iconic cobalt-blue bottle.

In the clip, Halt is cleaning his face using a banana peel. Pocking fun at that, an internet user shared a photo of a shopping bucket that only had bottles of saratoga water and some bananas. Sharing the picture, the user wrote, ''not him starting a trend i'm crying😭.''

Since the video went viral, saratoga water has witnessed a staggering spike in marketing reach. Beyond the internet craze and a massive surge in searches, even the brand’s stock value has seen a significant rise.

Primo Brands, saratoga water’s parent company, saw a stock rise by as much as 16.2% in premarket trading, according to MarketWatch.