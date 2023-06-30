Who was Sue Johanson? Beloved Canadian sex educator who died at 93; Know about her life, career and net worth

Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster passed away at the age of 93, in a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ontario, surrounded by her family, confirmed a representative of the news to media outlet CBC.

In an interview with As It Happened, her grandaughter Jane Johanson said, "She was a groundbreaker pioneer trooper. And she broke all the rules. And it was fabulous."

She added, "She never brushed people aside. She treated everyone absolutely the same. She was never judgmental, nor was she condescending or disapproving of any question that came her way.… I think everybody felt like they had another mother or another grandmother with Sue." Sue Johanson: Early Life and Career Born in Toronto. Johanson married a Swedish-Canadian electrician named Ejnor Johansaon in 1953. She had three children named Carol, Eric and Jane.

She gained fame as a sex educator and therapist hosting her own show on rock radio station Q107 during the 1980s.

Sue in her golden years enraptured a generation with straightforward and useful sex advice. She was best known for hosting the Canadian call-in radio and a television programme called Sunday Night Sex Show, which led to a successful US spinoff called Talk Sex with Sue Johanson.

Johanson's Sunday Night Sex Show premiered as a live call-in programme on Toronto radio in 1984, while a television version of the show aired on W Network from 1996 to 2005. The US spinoff, Talk Sex With Sue Johanson, began in 2002 and ended in 2008.

She also appeared in two episodes of Degrassi Junior High and two episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation, where she played the role of radio host and sex educator who served as an in-universe version of Johanson, named Dr Sally.

A documentary entitled Sex with Sue, exploring chronicles from Johanson's life, directed by Canadian filmmaker named Lisa Rideout was released in 2022. You made us proud Praising her mother, Jane said that her mother was amazing and she offered her callers advice on everything from how to use sex toys to ways to spice things up.

She said, "It didn't matter who you were, what your sexual preference was, how you identified, what you might be dealing with in terms of the time of AIDS — like, she embraced everybody and who they were. And that just … made me so proud. We are so proud of our dear Sue, my mom." Sue Johanson Net worth: According to entertainment news outlet Celebsmoney, Sue's net worth as of 2021 was $100,000 to $1 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE