Who was Brandon Smiley? The eldest son of comedian Rickey Smiley who passed away at 32; what caused his death?

Actor and comedian, Rickey Smiley's son, Brandon Smiley passed away recently. Rickey Smiley has been in a state of shock since then and has been mourning the death of his son. Smiley, who starred on "The Rickey Smiley Show", took to his official Instagram on Sunday and shared that he had some "bad news" to deliver.

He wrote, "I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets. My son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning."

People started offering their condolences on his account as the comedian reveal this sad news to his followers. Though Smiley did not specify his son's cause of death, nor did he reveal his age. As he was preparing to leave for the airport, Smley asked people to pray for him and his family.

He wrote, I just want all my cousins and different family members to pray, be strong, and I’m OK. Pray for my son's mother and my son’s siblings, everybody that was raised with Brandon".

Who are Rickey Smiley and his son, Brandon Smiley?

The 54-year-old Rickey Smiley is an American actor and comedian and is the father of five children. His biological children are D’Essence Elizabeth, who is 25, Malik and Aaryn Smiley, who are both 21, and Brandon, who was 32. He also adopted Craig Smiley.

Rickey Smiley has not divulged much information about the mother of his children in the past and what led to his separation from her.

Though while announcing the death of his eldest son, Brandon, he mentioned that her son is survived by his mother, Brenda. In an interview with the Panic Room podcast, Rockey revealed that he was married to Brenda for 12 years. When asked more about his wife, he said that she did not cheat on him but went on to add that he was a "different kind of guy" than her.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Rickey and his family have been faced with such tragedy. In July 2020, his daughter, Aaryn became a victim of a random act of gun violence in Houston, Texas. She was travelling to a restaurant with her boyfriend when someone opened fire on her.

After the incident, Aaryn revealed on social media, "The fact that the bullets that went through my legs were armoured rifle bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one that would have hit me in the head was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be alive write now".

What caused the death of Rickey Smiley's son, Brandon Smiley?