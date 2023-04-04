Who is Jarryd Hayne? Know everything about the sexual assault case against the former NFL star

Former rugby star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman after deliberations made by the third jury in this case. In 2021, the first jury gave Hayne five years and nine months in prison; however, the verdict was overturned by the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal last year. Now, the third jury has again found him guilty of assaulting a woman back in 2018.

Who is Jarryd Hayne?

Jarryd Hayne was a rugby superstar in Australia, playing for the Parramatta Eels in the National Rugby League (NRL). He won numerous awards and accolades, including the Dally M Medal for the NRL's best player twice. He also represented the Australian national rugby league team and helped them win the Rugby League World Cup in 2013.

In 2015, Hayne announced that he was leaving rugby league to pursue a career in the National Football League (NFL) in the United States. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a running back but struggled to make an impact and was released after just one season.

What are the sexual assault allegations against Jarryd Hayne?

In 2018, Hayne was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Newcastle, Australia. He had met the woman on social media, and they had arranged to meet up after a friend's bachelor party. Hayne pleaded not guilty to the charges, but after three trials, he has been found guilty of sexual assault. Hayne will be sentenced at a later date, but his bail was continued after the verdict was reached.

Civil Lawsuit in California

In addition to the sexual assault allegations in Australia, Hayne was also accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman in California in 2016. The alleged incident occurred in 2015, but police decided not to charge Hayne.