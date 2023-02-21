Who is Humza Yousaf? Frontrunner to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's First Minister

Humza Yousaf has pledged to uphold Nicola Sturgeon's socially progressive policy agenda after he confirmed his candidature as the frontrunner for Scotland's first minister. On Monday, Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Health Secretary, supported Sturgeon's remarks on same-sex marriage, abortion clinic buffer zones, banning conversion practices and gender recognition changes. Yousaf also stated he would challenge the UK government's block on Holyrood's gender recognition bill. The contest will become a two-candidate race between Humza Yousaf, 37, and Kate Forbes, 32. The socially conservative Scottish finance secretary confirmed on Twitter about her candidature.

In his speech, Humza Yousaf revealed he was one of the few people Nicola Sturgeon talked to before she planned to resign. Yousaf also mentioned he launched the campaign in Clydebank because his grandfather took his first job at a nearby singer sewing machine factory after immigrating to Scotland in 1962. The frontrunner for Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, believes his candidacy is proof of Scotland's diversity and inclusivity.

Here's everything you need to know about Humza Yousaf, the frontrunner for Scotland's First Minister and Nicola Sturgeon's replacement.

Humza Yousaf: Career

Since 2021, Humza Yousaf has served as Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care. He became the first non-white cabinet minister in the Scottish Government. Furthermore, Humza Yousaf is a member of the Scottish National Party. On February 18, 2023, he declared his candidacy for SNP leadership and First Minister of Scotland.

Humza Yousaf, who hails from Glasgow, was the deputy first minister for Nicola Sturgeon. He was also the Minister for Europe External Affairs and International Development from 2012 to 2014, Minister for Europe and International Development from 2014 to 2016, and Minister for Transport and the Islands from 2016 to 2018.

Humza Yousaf: Personal Life