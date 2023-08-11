Who is Clarence Thomas? US Supreme Court justice accused of not disclosing gifts received from billionaires

Clarence Thomas is the associate judge of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) since 1991 and the second African American to serve on the court. According to a new ProPublica report, Thomas has secretly enjoyed luxury gifts and hospitality from his wealthy friends in the last three decades.

During his tenure on the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas accepted gifts, including at least 38 destination vacations, 26 private jet flights, VIP sports passes, helicopter flights, private resort stays and a "standing invitation" for a private golf club. ProPublica said in its investigation that these expensive trips and luxury travel perks went unreported on the justice's financial disclosure form.

Clarence Thomas, Harlan Crow & Other Billionaires

Thomas was already under intense scrutiny for presents he received from Harlan Crow, a wealthy real estate developer and Republican Party donor. Crow reportedly treated Thomas and his wife to luxurious vacations, paid the tuition fee of his family member, and purchased properties partly owned by him. "A public servant with a salary of $285,000, he has vacationed on Crow's superyacht around the globe," the ProPublica report said. Justice Clarence Thomas released a statement in April defending his friendship with Crow. He wrote, "As friends do, we have joined them on several family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them."

The recent investigation unravels a series of presents Thomas received from Crow and three other billionaires, David Sokol, the late H Wayne Huizenga and Paul 'Tony' Novelly. All of them happen to be contributors to Republican causes. However, Sokol told ProPublica he and Thomas "have never discussed any pending court matter. Our conversations have always revolved around helping young people, sports and family matters." He also commented on Thomas' use of private aviation and said, "I believe that given security concerns, the supreme court judges should fly privately or on governmental aircraft."

There have been accusations of Supreme Court justices violating ethical rules by accepting gifts. However, ProPublica's reports reveal that Justice Thomas has operated with a different set of 'ethical' standards than other federal judges in lower courts.

Clarence Thomas hasn't replied to ProPublica's detailed list of questions for its report. Democratic members of Congress have revived their demands for the resignation of Justice Clarence Thomas.

