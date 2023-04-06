Who is Charlie Javice? Entrepreneur arrested for conning JP Morgan; Check more about the startup & lawsuit

US authorities apprehended Charlie Javice, a young startup founder, on fraud and conspiracy charges on Monday. American bank JP Morgan has sued Javice, the founder of startup Frank, for fabricating several users of her platform and creating a fake data list. Forbes' 30 under 30 issues in 2019 termed her a 'rising star.' Javice will face three charges of fraud and one charge of conspiracy, each carrying 20 to 30 years in prison, according to a Reuters report. On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice announced the news of her arrest. She appeared before US Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses in Manhattan, who issued bail at $2 million. Furthermore, the Securities and Exchange Commission has filed civil charges.

Here's everything you need to know about Charlie Javice, her arrest and how she defrauded the American bank, JP Morgan.

Young startup founder Charlie Javice arrested

US Attorney Damian Williams explained the reason behind Charlie Javice's arrest in an official statement. He said, "As alleged, Javice engaged in a brazen scheme to defraud JPMC in the course of a USD 175 million acquisition deal. She lied directly to JPMC and fabricated data to support those lies to make over USD 45 million from the sale of her company." He added Charlie Javice's arrest is a warning for entrepreneurs who fabricate data to enhance their business. He said their lies would 'catch up to them.' and office would hold them responsible for placing their greed above the law.

Why did JP Morgan sue Charlie Javice?

Charlie Javice marketed Frank as a platform supporting students trying to get educational loans and claimed to simplify the application process for its users. Javice described the startup as 'Amazon for higher education.' JP Morgan Chase acquired Frank, launched in 2017, for $175 million in 2021. They also hired Javice and other employees of Frank.