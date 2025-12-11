/Were Apple services down on Wednesday? Here is what was affected

Several of Apple's services were down on Wednesday, leaving iPhone users in the lurch. The outages affected Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple TV Channels, according to Apple’s service dashboard. The issue began around 3 pm ET. An Apple alert read, "Some users are affected. Users may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service." The company's music services have at least 40 million total users. Of these, around 20.8 million are in the US. Its Apple TV services are availed to 39 million Americans. People logged their issues on the Downdetector website, which also showed problems being faced with the App Store, although Apple’s status page stated that everything was working fine.

Users also reported issues that App Store Connect, Apple's web-based hub for developers to manage, and TestFlight, where developers distribute versions of their apps to testers before being released, were also down. App Store Connect is a platform where developers manage apps for over 2.35 billion active Apple devices.

X users flag problems with Apple

Users expressed their anger on social media platforms, calling out Apple for the disruption in services. Most of the problems reported about Apple on X were about Apple Store Connect. A user wrote, "App Store Connect not in good shape, even though it's all green on (Apple's service dashboard)."

The same thing was pointed out by another X user as well. “Is the App Store Connect currently down? Everything appears green, but both on the web (which keeps redirecting back to the login page) and through APIs (all returning HTTP 500), it seems to be inactive. Has anyone else experienced this issue?”