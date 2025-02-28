A Russian woman used her own body to shield her 5-year-old child to protect from a Rottweiler attack, videos circulated on the internet showed. The footage of the terrifying incident was first shared by the RT Television Network on the social media platform X in which the woman was seen protecting her young child on the snowy path while the dog was approaching them. Despite sustaining severe injuries from the dog, the woman remained firm on keeping her child safe. She was seen calling out for help in the video during the attack.

Advertisment

Also read: Australia: Woman loses her arm, sustains 'life-threatening' injuries after brutal dog attack

Instead of helping the mother and child, someone sitting in a car parked nearby recorded the whole incident.

The snow-covered road was blood-stained after the incident as the dog was seen barking and growling at the mother-son duo while they were struggling for help.

Advertisment

RT Television Network reported that the mother suffered multiple injuries and a fracture during the attack and the child was unharmed, physically.

Mom shields her 5yo kid with her OWN body to protect from Rottweiler attack



She suffers wounds and open fracture, blood stains snow in Russia's Yekaterinburg... this pets 🤦‍♀️



Dangote #untie #Painfession #YorubaDun #PalmPayNewOffice



https://t.co/MHhSA9pjUW — Oshodi Landlady💎👸 (@Oshodilandlady) February 27, 2025

Internet's reaction

Advertisment

As the video of the incident circulated on the social media platforms, many defended the dog while other expressed their concerns about safety for people and accountability of such incidents.

Also read: China: Dog attack on toddler sparks crackdown on strays, backlash follows

"Don't blame the dog.... blame the owner. My Rottweiler never bit or harmed anyone. Neither did my Rottweiler/Great Dane," one internet user said.

"I am a little confused since "enraged" dogs would be aggressive against someone down on the ground like this. He doesn't seem aggressive against the mom, or the child's leg which is clearly vulnerable," wrote another.

Also read: UK: XL bully breed dog attacks toddler outside London hotel

"This looks like the dog is protecting both of them.. need full context.. something not right.. if the Rot was attacking the girl.. it would be attacking the mother as well," some one on the internet added in the discussion.

Meanwhile, one user wrote, "Dangerous breeds like Rottweilers and Pit bulls should require responsible, licensed owners. This tragedy shows how crucial it is for people to be properly trained and prepared to handle powerful dogs. When ownership is regulated, it ensures that those who have these breeds are equipped with the knowledge to prevent attacks and take safety seriously. It's a matter of both public safety and the well-being of the dogs themselves."

Also read: 'Avengers' assemble to hail six-year-old who saved his sister from a dog attack

"It's the owners that are always the problem. If you don't train your dog right they will act like this," said another.

(With inputs from agencies)