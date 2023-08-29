Watch: Lioness on loose in Pakistan streets causes panic 

A lioness was spotted casually strolling on the streets of Karachi city near a residential apartment in Pakistan on Tuesday, causing panic among local residents.

A video circulating on social media showed people running for cover upon spotting the mammoth feline in Shahrea Faisal area near Aisha Bawany College.

Another video showed the predator attacking a man, who, fortunately, remained unhurt. The clip further showed the big cat attacking other bystanders.

According to the police, the lioness was in fact a pet and had escaped out of its cage while being taken in a loader vehicle for medical treatment.

After reports of the loose lioness emerged, the wildlife department rushed to the scene while the police also arrived with a heavy contingent.

The authorities faced difficulties while trying to capture the big cat, as it kept on running from them. At one time, it hid under the basement of a commercial building. It took more than an hour for the authorities to tame the lioness and get it back inside the cage and hand it over to the wildlife department.

The police have booked the owner of the pet lion, and the wildlife department intends to take legal action against the resident.

“If the wildlife department intends to pursue legal action against the owner, Shams, and three other people [involved in the matter], a case would be registered against them,” South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sheraz Nazir told Dawn.com.

CM seeks report

Meanwhile, Interim Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar took cognizance of the incident and sought a report from the wildlife department on lions being kept as a pet in urban areas.

“Under which law and by whose permission was the lion kept in a residential area,” a statement issued by his office quoted him as saying.

Not the first time

Tuesday's incident has thrown light on the practice of people in Pakistan keeping exotic animals as pets.

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place in Islamabad’s Defence Housing Authority when a leopard ran amok in the area. It was later captured by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and Capital Development Authority after more than five hours. Three people were hurt during the episode.

There have been reports that people in posh colonies have been keeping wild animals as pets, such as leopards, lions and tigers, as it symbolises wealth and power.

(With inputs from agencies)