ISRO releases Moon's footage from minutes before Chandrayaan-3's landing. WATCH
The video released by ISRO, offering a unique perspective of the moon as seen through the lens of the Lander Imager Camera during the power descent of the Vikram Lander Module, which took place on Wednesday (August 23).
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released a mesmerising video showing the moon's surface, captured by the Vikram Lander Imager Camera, just before Chandryaan's historic touchdown on Wednesday (August 23).
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
India’s landmark lunar achievement
In a historic feat, India marked a significant milestone in space exploration as ISRO's ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, achieved a successful touchdown of its Lander Module (LM) on the lunar surface. This monumental accomplishment not only solidified India's place in space exploration history but also secured its position as the fourth country globally to achieve this remarkable feat. Most notably, India became the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's sole natural satellite, the moon.
The LM, consisting of the lander named Vikram and the rover named Pragyan, executed a picture-perfect soft landing in the lunar southern polar region during the evening hours of the previous day. This precision landing is a testament to ISRO's engineering excellence and its commitment to lunar exploration.
In a recent update, ISRO announced on August 24 that the rover, Pragyan, has successfully descended from the lander, Vikram, marking a significant milestone in the mission. Accompanied by the triumphant statement "India took a walk on the moon," ISRO proudly reported this achievement.
ISRO stated, "Chandrayaan-3 Rover to MOX, ISTRAC, Moon walk begins!"
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: