/WATCH | Indian wedding procession of 400 people takes over Wall Street in US, video goes viral

In an unusual sight, a video posted on Instagram by a DJ, DJ AJ (@djajmumbai), has taken the internet by storm. The viral clip shows a 400-person Indian wedding procession taking over New York’s Wall Street.

The footage captures people dancing in vibrant traditional attire, including lehengas, sarees, sherwanis, and kurta pajamas, creating a lively atmosphere in the iconic financial street of the world as the New York skyline is seen in the backdrop.

Sharing the post, DJ AJ wrote, “We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat—who would’ve ever thought?!”

“Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic,” he added.

The clip features a remix version of the popular song ‘Empire State Of Mind’ by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys with a twist of Punjabi beats. In another clip, the massive crowd can be seen dancing to scores of Bollywood numbers.

Social media reacts

The video has been circulated widely on social media, as people pour in amused reactions and praising the Indian culture and weddings.

Several social media users commented, “Amazing”, “superb”, and “crazy”.

Talking about Indian weddings, a user said, “Indian marriages are beautiful and fun with full of music and emotions.”

“Vibrant Indian culture. People all over the world want to see our Indian weddings. Enjoy guys, this is our beautiful India,” said another.

“How much did it cost,” wondered one user.

“Now Trump will apply baarat tax on Indians,” a user joked, referring to the recent tariff moves by US President Donald Trump.

While a few users also criticised for blocking the road and playing loud music, some countered by saying they had taken permission for the massive wedding procession.