WATCH | Cartwheel controversy: Arrest of acrobatic man on railway platform sparks Twitter debate

A man learned the consequences of showcasing his acrobatic skills in an inappropriate setting when he was arrested for performing cartwheels on a railway platform.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) shared a video of the incident on their official Twitter handle, leading to a heated debate among Twitter users. While some praised the police action, others deemed it excessive.

The RPF's tweet read, "A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorised entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares on social media. #SafetyFirst."

The video shows the man standing on the platform and proceeding to execute cartwheels as onlookers watch in astonishment.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorized entry.



We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/qDCj9H9mFK — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 10, 2023 × Twitterati comment Since its posting on July 10, the video has garnered over 160,000 views, with the numbers steadily rising. Twitter users expressed a range of opinions, with some applauding the RPF's actions and others criticising them.

Also read | Bumper discount by Indian Railways: Fares of AC trains slashed by 25 per cent

One Twitter user commented, "Good work RPF. Railway stations are meant for safe travel with family and friends. However, many unauthorised individuals are often seen loitering around various stations." Another user countered, "I don't see any nuisance created by the person in this video. The railway platform appears quite empty, and he isn't inconveniencing passengers. If this occurred in a crowded station, it would be understandable, but not here." Others chimed in with sentiments of approval or advising the man to avoid such activities at stations in the future.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks individuals take for the sake of social media attention and raises important discussions about safety and appropriate behaviour in public spaces.