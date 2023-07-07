India: Tomato prices surge to five times normal cost, triggering social media memes fest. Take a look!

In India, tomato prices have skyrocketed due to adverse weather conditions, leading to a wave of social media memes that humorously compare the cost of tomatoes with other commodities.

A delayed monsoon, heavy rains in certain growing regions, and higher-than-normal temperatures last month have significantly impacted tomato output, causing prices to increase fivefold this year. The importance tomatoes hold in India While tomato prices typically rise during the lean production months of June and July, the impact this year has been particularly severe.

Tomatoes and onions hold immense significance in India, and price surges can often spark protests.

As per Bloomberg, previous ruling political parties in India have lost elections due to their inability to control onion prices, which, along with tomatoes, are essential ingredients in staple dishes.

The high food prices could also pose challenges to the central bank's efforts to drive economic growth and maintain inflation control. McDonald's chucks tomatoes off its menu The soaring tomato prices have even led to shortages at some establishments. A McDonald's restaurant in New Delhi had to put up a notice stating the temporary unavailability of tomatoes due to the inability to procure sufficient quantities that meet quality standards. A tomato meme fest The rising prices and the McDonald notice have sparked a meme fest. Social media platforms like Twitter are filled with tomato-related memes, humorously highlighting the price surge.

Some memes compare tomato prices to petrol, while others jokingly said that vegetable vendors can now be seen accompanied by loan officers.

In contrast, petrol prices in the capital are around 96 rupees per litre. The surge in prices has even led to tomato-related crimes, such as the theft of 150,000 rupees worth of tomatoes reported by a farmer in Karnataka.