India: Tomato prices surge to five times normal cost, triggering social media memes fest. Take a look!
A delayed monsoon, heavy rains in certain growing regions, and higher-than-normal temperatures last month have significantly impacted tomato output, causing prices to increase fivefold this year. The rising prices have sparked a meme fest. Take a look!
In India, tomato prices have skyrocketed due to adverse weather conditions, leading to a wave of social media memes that humorously compare the cost of tomatoes with other commodities.
A delayed monsoon, heavy rains in certain growing regions, and higher-than-normal temperatures last month have significantly impacted tomato output, causing prices to increase fivefold this year.
The importance tomatoes hold in India
While tomato prices typically rise during the lean production months of June and July, the impact this year has been particularly severe.
Tomatoes and onions hold immense significance in India, and price surges can often spark protests.
As per Bloomberg, previous ruling political parties in India have lost elections due to their inability to control onion prices, which, along with tomatoes, are essential ingredients in staple dishes.
The high food prices could also pose challenges to the central bank's efforts to drive economic growth and maintain inflation control.
McDonald's chucks tomatoes off its menu
The soaring tomato prices have even led to shortages at some establishments. A McDonald's restaurant in New Delhi had to put up a notice stating the temporary unavailability of tomatoes due to the inability to procure sufficient quantities that meet quality standards.
A tomato meme fest
The rising prices and the McDonald notice have sparked a meme fest. Social media platforms like Twitter are filled with tomato-related memes, humorously highlighting the price surge.
Some memes compare tomato prices to petrol, while others jokingly said that vegetable vendors can now be seen accompanied by loan officers.
Have a look at some hilarious memes the surging tomato prices have triggered:
Seems like #Tomato and #petrol, both are in a race to break each other records.— Akul اکول ಅಕುಲ್ ਅਕੁਲ (@akul_jaiswal) November 23, 2021
Less see, by this year end who breaks whose records.
Meanwhile ,you can still continue believing that this govt. is keeping the inflation in control !!!
Perfect meme to depict current scenario!!!! pic.twitter.com/QRt363nYN6
Mom: I am thinking of buying an Iphone— Mukesh Khanwani (@khanwani97) July 7, 2023
Ma: Beta save money, then invest in some tomatoes
Tomato price 😄 😄 #RahulGandhi #TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/1JYcUwUvXo— Chhota Rahul (@Maidul04) July 7, 2023
#TomatoPrice #ginger #inflation— Saurabh Pathodia (@Richbyhearts) July 7, 2023
After a long time I went to vegetable market to buy Ginger and Tomato.
Saw a Bajaj Finance guy seating beside the sabjiwala.😀😀
Feeling Rich…— Shashank Pandey (@being_shasha) July 7, 2023
Eating Tomatoes 🤣🤣 #TomatoPrice #lunch #Tomatoes #TomatoPriceHike pic.twitter.com/78QwAtYfNA
Tomato during last appraisal meeting!!!#TomatoPrice #McDonalds #Jobs pic.twitter.com/Vf3aJlgQAv— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) July 7, 2023
Oh how the mighty have 'risen'
The retail price of tomatoes in New Delhi has reached 160 rupees ($1.45) per kilogram, compared to 22 rupees at the beginning of 2023.
In contrast, petrol prices in the capital are around 96 rupees per litre. The surge in prices has even led to tomato-related crimes, such as the theft of 150,000 rupees worth of tomatoes reported by a farmer in Karnataka.
According to the consumers affairs department of the food ministry, tomato prices usually rise during June-July and October-November due to lower production seasons in major growing areas. The prices are expected to start declining when harvesting begins in August.