Bajinder Singh, a self-styled Christian prophet who went viral after his "Yeshu Yeshu" videos - allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl who used to work in his organisation. A case was filed against him in Jalandhar district of the Indian state of Punjab on Sunday (March 2).

As per the complaint cited in a news agency PTI report, the now 22-year-old victim alleged that she and her parents had been visiting the pastor's church since October 2017.

The allegations

In a press conference, a video of which circulated online on March 3, the victim said she joined his organisation as an employee in 2020 and the assaults started in 2021. Singh asked for her contact number and started texting her objectionable messages. He said he loved her and asked to marry her. She claimed that Singh threatened her to not tell anyone about his act or else he would kill her parents.

Singh threatened her, "Your father goes out, do you want that he never comes back?" the girl alleged.

She said in 2022, Singh's harassment escalated. He started following her on her way to college and mentally tortured her. She claimed he used to touch her inappropriately when she used to visit church.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

Singh was born in a Hindu Jat family in Haryana’s Yamunanagar. Around 2010, he was sent to jail for a murder where he converted to Christianity.

After working as a pastor in a church, he started his own ministry in 2016 called the Church of Glory and Wisdom.

He gained fame and popularity after promising that through his services, he would heal people and grant miraculous wishes.

He has claimed to heal people from HIV, muteness, and many more via his social media videos, which gained massive popularity online.

In 2018, he was booked in a rape case. The victim alleged he raped her at his house in Sector 63, Chandigarh, and even recorded a video of the sexual assault.

More scandals

The church managed by him had also been targeted by the Income Tax department after allegations of fraud emerged when devotees alleged that he had taken money from them.

Singh was accused of duping a family of ₹80,000 ($915.74) by promising he would bring their dead daughter back to life.

She "did not come back to life, we were looted and even converted," the family alleged.

Singh was also booked for using a minor boy to promote himself as a healer via a video in which he made the boy say his mute sister was healed by him.

As per a Reddit article, the self-claimed healer is himself a patient of blood pressure and visits a cardiologist for treatment.