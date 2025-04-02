A Michelin star restaurant gives us the thought of exquisite food and a beautiful surrounding that is bound to make our dining experience memorable. But what if you come across edible butterflies, lamb brain mousse, jellyfish, and chocolate shaped like a coffin and blood drop dessert in the menu? Well, this may not have been what you dreamt of.

However, a woman gave this a try and documented her five-hour, $700 dining experience at Copenhagen’s two-Michelin-starred Alchemist restaurant, igniting a debate on social media.

The text overlay on the video shared on Instagram page greenonionbun read, "Everything I ate at my 5-hour, $700, 2 Michelin-star dinner at Alchemist Copenhagen, Denmark."

While in the caption of the clip she talked about how she was able to book the Michelin star restaurant.

"I landed a reservation here. I didn’t do anything special, I just made sure to sign up for the Alchemist email list and made sure I was online a few minutes before the reservation drop. It also helped that I was hyper focused on a specific date and time so I knew immediately where to go on the calendar when the booking started," she wrote.

She also highlighting the potential use of insects as sustainable protein sources in the video, and spoke about the butterflies being farmed.

In the clip she further talks about one of the sweets being a blood-drop dessert made from pig and deer’s blood. The meal concluded with chocolate shaped like a coffin.

The video has ignited debate with one Instagram user writing, "People will literally eat anything if you convince them that it's trendy."

A second user wrote, "This place serves JELLYFISH while peddling about pollution, ethical farming and green ideas. WILD."

"Mold, butterflies, jellyfish, live bugs, lamb brain, chicken feet, bunny rabbit. It highlights cruel animal conditions and you’re .. eating the animals they killed for this exhibit? Are you ok?," wrote a third.