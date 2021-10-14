Viral video: Man enters Guinness World Record for balancing 735 eggs on hat

Keeping track of eggs is a difficult chore, especially when there are 735 of them.

However, if you have a unique ability and want to use it to build a name for yourself, Guinness World Records is the place to be.

This is the storey of a guy who felt that his unusual brilliance and skill would earn him fame and acclaim.

Gregory Da Silva, from Benin, West Africa, was able to balance 735 eggs on his hat and balance it over his head.

His video of him handling eggs went viral when it was put on the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records.

Instagram users congratulated Da Silva and left love and clap emojis in the comments section.

One person commented that this deed is really remarkable, while another was curious and inquired as to the overall weight of all the eggs together.

Da Silva is well-known in Cape Town, South Africa, as 'Eggman.'

This is not the first time he has tried his hand at balancing, and he has demonstrated his skill at balancing eggs in many nations across the world.

He has represented the majority of African countries and has taken part in many events while wearing a hat loaded with several eggs.

His bright outfits and upbeat demeanour have also delighted people both locally and abroad.

