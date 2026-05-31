Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised

A video showing Dutch police officers forcing a visibly pregnant woman to the ground during an arrest has triggered widespread outrage and debate on social media, with many users questioning the level of force used by authorities. The footage, which went viral on Friday (May 29), captures police officers detaining a man at an asylum seekers' centre on Kampweg in Zeist, a town near Amsterdam. As the arrest unfolds, a pregnant woman approaches the officers and is subsequently grabbed and taken to the ground by one of them.

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The woman's partner then attempts to intervene, prompting further action from police officers, including the deployment of a police dog as authorities worked to restrain those involved. The incident initially circulated online with claims that it had taken place at a hospital. However, Dutch police later clarified that the confrontation occurred at an asylum seeker's facility in Zeist. According to statements issued by Dutch police, officers had responded to reports of vandalism and threats involving a knife. Authorities said the arrest was linked to those allegations.

The man at the centre of the incident has been identified online as Wesam Rida Fathi Miqdad, also known as Wesam Mekdad, a 30-year-old Palestinian from Gaza. Social media posts and online accounts claim he was facing deportation proceedings in the Netherlands and had been issued an entry ban.

Posts attributed to Miqdad allege that Dutch authorities considered him a threat to public order and were seeking to deport him to Egypt. He has also spoken publicly about a previous imprisonment in Greece, which he described as wrongful, and voiced concerns about the safety of his family amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The pregnant woman, reported to be Miqdad's wife, later stated that she approached officers simply to ask whether she could remain with her husband while he was being detained. The video has drawn sharply divided reactions online. Critics accused police of using excessive force against a vulnerable individual, arguing that the officers' actions appeared disproportionate given the woman's condition. Others defended the police response, citing the circumstances surrounding the arrest and the need to maintain control of the situation.

According to social media posts linked to family members, the woman later gave birth to a baby girl following the incident.