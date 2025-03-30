A 'thrifty' employee in a furniture store in China decided to live in the office toilet to cut costs. The 18-year-old woman made a makeshift bedroom, which she dismantles before she gets to work. Customers who visit the store use the space through the day, and then by the end of the day, she rebuilds her bedroom again. With a folding bed, a portable wardrobe, a washing space, and a cooking range, she had created a home in what many believe is unthinkable.

Advertisment

Also read: Tried to floss your teeth ever? New trend ‘brain flossing’ helps reduce stress, anxiety

Ms Yang, who has 16,000 followers on Douyin, a social media platform extensively used in China, documents her life. She has shown how to get to building, dismantling, and rebuilding her home daily. Though Yang was offered another space in the office premises, she chose the toilet, as it has a door, and she wants some privacy. Earlier, she was given space in her boss's residence.

Yang is currently hustling to be able to afford a home and a car in the future. The woman earns $410 and spends only $54, and the rest goes into her savings. She pays $6 as rent for the bathroom; she had offered to pay $27, but her boss refused and finalised the deal, which covers the expense of electricity and water.

Advertisment

Also read: Want to quit smoking? This Turkish man's bizarre idea could motivate you to do so

In her social media posts, she is seen cooking using a portable induction range. Her laundry is also looked after; she uses the roof of the building to dry her clothes. And makes the most of the space she has picked as her accommodation,

Her boss has told her she is 'thrifty' with her expenses, and with big dreams, Yang has chosen a little hustle and hopes to fulfil it all with her savings.