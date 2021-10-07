UK woman sues a wedding venue for £150,000 after breaking her elbow on dance floor

A teacher who broke her elbow on a wedding venue's "slippery" dancefloor has filed a £150,000 lawsuit against the event's organisers.

Cara Donovan, 35, attended a wedding at Leez Priory, a 16th century Tudor house in Chelmsford, Essex, hosted by Country House Weddings Ltd.

The mansion, which is set in 40 acres of parkland, has been named the UK's Best Wedding Venue on several occasions.

After sliding and fracturing her elbow on their state-of-the-art "twinkling dancefloor" in September 2018, the special needs teacher is now suing the reception business for £150,000.

The special-needs teacher, Mrs. Donovan, had been badly fractured, and she was in excruciating pain in her arm.

Cara's arm says she's still in pain after three operations, and she hasn't been able to return to teaching.

According to documents submitted before the High Court, the providers of the high-tech dancefloor informed Country House Weddings Ltd, which runs Leez Priory, that it would be a slip hazard if beverages were poured on it.

However, according to Cara's attorneys, nothing was done to prohibit guests from drinking and dancing on the dancefloor, and the company's advertisements even included images of people drinking and dancing.

