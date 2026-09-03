/Two mice throw punches at a London tube station. People say American rats are fiercer - Video

Commuters at a London Underground tube station were greeted by a strange yet cute sight when they came across two mice engaging in a fistfight while standing on their hind legs. A video from the Oxford Circus station posted on August 29 shows the two rodents pulling punches at each other as amused commuters watched. However, it isn't clear when the video was shot.

“Fight fight fight [in the] London Underground,” the user who posted the video wrote, adding, "But how cute!" The mice seem to be fighting over something which isn't clearly seen in the video. The funny has garnered over 120,000 likes in four days.

The video does not show the winner of the squabble. A similar photograph won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award in 2019. It was titled "Station Squabble". The photo showed two mice fighting over crumbs of food dropped by passengers on a London Underground platform. British photographer Sam Rowley spent five nights lying on the subway floor for a low-angle shot of the fight.

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Netizens compare London rats to American rats

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, "Tube rats throwing hands while everyone's just trying to get home is peak london energy." Another compared them to American rats, saying, "NYC subway rats would have slashed or shot both of those mice and then tried to bag one of the London shawtys."

One more user made a similar comment. "A New York subway rat would kick both their asses."

The American rat joke was the favourite among commenters, as one of them said, "They are rats but you’ve mistaken them For mice because they aren’t the size of cats like they are in America." Another said, "The toe-to-toe fight is cute, but even the scrawniest NYC rat would've scared the bejeebers out of both of them!"

Other hilarious comments read: "I know these rats. They're fighting over Disney auditions."