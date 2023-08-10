Two Indian dishes make it to the list of 50 Best Lamb Dishes in the World. They are...

Two incredible Indian dishes have made it to the list of 50 Best Lambs Dishes in the World, released by Taste Atlas, a Croatia-based food guide.

While Turkish lamb dishes, like Iskendar Kebap, Doner Kebap, and Cag Kebabi, are leading the list, two Indian recipes, Rogan Josh and Galouti Kebab, have earned a place among the top 50. Rogan Josh, the lamb and mutton dish from Kashmir, ranked 23 with a rating of 4.4. Lucknow's famous Galouti Kebabs ranked 26 with a rating of 4.4.

It is not the first time that Indian dishes have received recognition in Taste Atlas' reputed lists. Some iconic restaurants in India have recently made it to their list. Indian chicken dishes have also received praise in their lists.

Here's why Rogan Josh and Galouti Kebabs, among so many Indian lamb dishes, made it to the list, and everything you need to know about their rich heritage, origins and recipes.

Rogan Josh

One can prepare Kashmiri Rogan Josh with either lamb or mutton. It contains various spices, like fennel seeds, ginger, cumin, cardamom, red chilli, cinnamon, bay leaves, cloves, and saffron. The spices add a beautiful aroma to the traditional Indian dish, prepared in a rich gravy of onions and yoghurt and cooked in mustard oil. The red hue in the Garcy comes from the Kashmiri red chillies.

Experts believe Rogan Josh originated during the medieval age when the Kashmiris adopted the Persian cooking style. The dish reportedly came to Kashmir via Samarkand. The credit for introducing Rogan Josh to India goes to the Mughals. It has become an essential part of any Kashmiri feast, and people across the nation enjoy the delicious meal.

Galouti Kebab

Galouti Kebabs are known for their r melt-in-the-mouth texture, slightly spicy flavour and rich aroma. The Nawabs of Awadh, who ruled Lucknow, invented the dish. Legend has it that Nawad Asad ud-Daula's royal chef, Haji Mohammad Fakr-e-Alam Saheb, created the meaty dish when the ruler started losing his teeth due to old age. Thus, Galouti Kebab was born.

The secret of Galouti Kebab's recipe lies in the story. Nawab's chef added grated raw papayas to the minced lamb or mutton to tenderize it. The grated raw papayas made the kebabs exceptionally tender and soft. The spiced kebab mix, shaped in small patties, is traditionally cooked on an iron tawa on top of a tandoor.