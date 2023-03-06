Toblerone to drop the Matterhorn from its packaging. Here's why

The iconic Matterhorn mountain peak will no longer appear on the packaging of the world-famous Toblerone chocolate. The Matterhorn is being removed from the box since some of the chocolate's production is moving from Switzerland to Slovakia. The Toblerone has achieved cult status due to its pyramid-shaped bar, resembling the Alpine peak.

Switzerland follows a pretty strict rule book when it comes to using national symbols on products since 2017. According to the rules, national symbols cannot be used to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland. For raw foods, the bar comes down to 80 per cent.

US firm Mondelez, one of the largest snack companies in the world, said the 4,478-metre mountain will be replaced with a more generic summit on the box. The company told BBC that Mondelez was moving some production outside the country to "respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future".

Also Read | Fine imposed on Mars Wrigley after two workers fell into chocolate tank last year

The new packaging will include a "distinctive new Toblerone typeface and logo that draw further inspiration from the Toblerone archives and the inclusion of our founder, Tobler's, signature", the company said.

The chocolate first went on sale in 1908 in Bern, the capital city of Switzerland. However, the Matterhorn debuted on its packaging only in 1970. Before that, the Bernese bear and eagle featured on the packaging, according to the Toblerone website.

In 2016, Toblerone changed its design to bring down costs. But it went back to its original triangular design after courting criticism.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE