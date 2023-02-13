Fine imposed on Mars Wrigley after two workers fell into chocolate tank last year

A popular candy factory in Pennsylvania was fined more than $14,500 by the US federal workplace authorities after its two employees fell into a chocolate-filled tub last year.



In an incident which appeared straight from the story of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, last June two workers tumbled into a chocolate tub at the Mars Wrigley factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

No injuries were suffered by any of the two workers when the sticky accident took place. Both of them were completing maintenance work when they tumbled into the tank that was partially filled with chocolate.

As per reports, the tank was filled with waist-high chocolate, and people had to cut a hole in the tank so that the two workers can get out of the tanks. An external contracting firm had hired the firm. However, it was unclear how they fell into the tank.

Since then, the multinational food company Mars Wrigley was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in connection with the accident.

As per the OSHA, the workers were not allowed to operate in the tanks and had not received sufficient training on the safety procedures to be followed around the factory equipment.

“The employer did not ensure that the employee had the knowledge of the type and magnitude of the energy for the task. The host employer did not provide the outside employer with the correct energy control procedure or work authorization permit," OSHA stated.

As per OSHA, the citation was categorised as a “serious” one.

A spokesperson of Mars Wrigley had said to the Associated Press that the safety of external contractors and workers “is a top priority for our business”.

“As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,” the spokesperson had stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

