'Tired of paying': UK man gets favourite Nike shoes tattooed on his feet

The love for shoes – specifically sneakers – is something quite common all around the world. There are collectors who pay huge amount of money for rare sneakers and over time, shoes have carved out a niche for itself in popular culture. However, a man in the United Kingdom took his love for shoes to another level as he got a pair of Nike shoes tattooed on his feet. The tattoo stretched all over the feet and resembled the design of Nike shoes. Dean Gunther, the famous tattoo artist who designed it, shared the picture on his social media along with a video of the entire process.

“He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite @nike shoes tattooed on for life,” he wrote in the caption along with the time-lapse video on his Instagram page.

In an interview, Gunther explained the tattooing process.

“Drawing the tattoo on my free hand was the most challenging part. I had to make sure that everything flowed with the contours of the body. A stencil would not work in this case, so it’s all freehand. Once that was on, the tattooing was straightforward,” Gunther told NeedToKnow.online.

The tattoo artist added that the man was “tired of paying for shoes” and decided to get the tattoo.

“He was tired of paying for shoes, so he decided he will get his favourite pair of Nikes tattooed on him and he can see the funny side to it! Definitely a great conversation starter. His wife loves it too.”