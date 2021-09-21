TikTok's latest 'devious licks' trend shocks US schools

Reports say a new TikTok challenge known as "devious licks" has led students in the US to destroy and steal property.

The viral TikTok trend has reportedly worried teachers and parents with incidents of vandalism taking place in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Also Read: EU regulator investigates TikTok over child policy, data transfer to China

Reports said some schools in the Connecticut area have demanded TikTok ban users who have participated in the "devious licks" challenge.

The message below from Superintendent Amy Smith about the TikTok "Devious Licks" Challenge was sent directly to parents/guardians through Infinite Campus email this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/0rfiVtQmyZ — Hopkins Co Schools (@HCBOE) September 20, 2021 ×

Another report claimed that a student from an Alabama school was charged for stealing a fire extinguisher as part of the TikTok challenge.

Also Read: Pakistan govt condemns sexual assault on TikTok star by 400 men

A student in Florida was also arrested for reportedly damaging soap dispensers. TikTok is reportedly set to ban content related to the "devious licks" trend.

We have been experiencing vandalism and theft across some of our campuses. Please read the following about the "Devious Licks" TikTok challenge. pic.twitter.com/JTgu1MUo7P — Apple Valley Unified School District (@AVUSD) September 20, 2021 ×

The TikTok challenge called “devious licks,” motivates students to either damage school property or steal some items.



We encourage parents to talk to their kids and explain that everything has a value...which can lead to consequences.



It's a challenge/trend worth skipping! pic.twitter.com/rbeZ6H4ee5 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) September 16, 2021 ×

Similar reports of damage and property loss have also been reported in schools across New Jersey. Reports said some schools have gone to the extent of shutting down bathrooms to stop the carnage.

(With inputs from Agencies)