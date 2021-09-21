TikTok's latest 'devious licks' trend shocks US schools

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Sep 21, 2021, 12:06 PM(IST)

US TikTok ban Photograph:( Reuters )

TikTok's 'devious licks' challenge has shocked parents and schools authorities in the US as students have reportedly vandalised property.

Reports say a new TikTok challenge known as "devious licks" has led students in the US to destroy and steal property.

The viral TikTok trend has reportedly worried teachers and parents with incidents of vandalism taking place in New Jersey and Connecticut.

Also Read: EU regulator investigates TikTok over child policy, data transfer to China

Reports said some schools in the Connecticut area have demanded TikTok ban users who have participated in the "devious licks" challenge.

Another report claimed that a student from an Alabama school was charged for stealing a fire extinguisher as part of the TikTok challenge.

Also Read: Pakistan govt condemns sexual assault on TikTok star by 400 men

A student in Florida was also arrested for reportedly damaging soap dispensers. TikTok is reportedly set to ban content related to the "devious licks" trend.

Similar reports of damage and property loss have also been reported in schools across New Jersey. Reports said some schools have gone to the extent of shutting down bathrooms to stop the carnage.

(With inputs from Agencies) 

