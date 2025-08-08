/Thousands of live turtles in suitcase: Indian national arrested at Kuala Lumpur airport

Malaysia has become a key international gateway or transit point for criminals involved in illegal wildlife trade. In one such incident, an Indian national was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport for trying to smuggle live turtles. The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) arrested the man with 2,500 live turtles valued at a whopping $82,000.

The suspect was scheduled to board a flight to India's Bengaluru when the security nabbed the man at the departure gate at 10.05pm during a routine security operation.

Based on intelligence information, enforcement officers from AKPS and Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel conducted a scan of the suspect's luggage and came across thousands of Red-eared Slider turtles hidden inside the baggage. All the wildlife was seized by the authorities for further investigation.

According to a local news media malaymail, the case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008.

Native to North America, the red-eared slider is classified as an invasive species in many countries, including India, where it poses a major threat to native aquatic biodiversity.